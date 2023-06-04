PCB accepts New Zealand's proposal for white-ball series tour: sources

New Zealand´s Mark Chapman (C) plays a shot during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on April 20, 2023. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted the idea of touring New Zealand for a white-ball series against the hosts after the conclusion of Australia's visit in 2024, Geo News reported on Sunday citing sources.



The offer had been presented by the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) according to which the proposed series could comprise five T20Is or three ODI matches, last month.

The sources said that the cricket boards of the two countries are holding talks to finalise the series' schedule.

The series between Pakistan and New Zealand could begin in the second week of January since the latter has a free window before its home series against South Africa in February.

New Zealand have offered to play the series after the conclusion of Pakistan’s tour of Australia in January 2024. It should be noted that the three-match Test series will conclude on January 7.

The last time Men in Green visited New Zealand was for a tri-series between the national side, hosts, and Bangladesh that took place last year in October before the T20 World Cup.

The Babar Azam-led squad won the tri-series, beating New Zealand by five wickets in the decider.

Since then, the Kiwis have visited Pakistan twice, first for the Test and ODI series that kicked off in late December 2021, and the other for a T20 and ODI series in April.

The two-match Test series in December was drawn, while tourists won by 2-1 in the ODIs.

Whereas, this year's five-match T20I series was leveled 2-2 as one of the match witnessed a washout in Rawalpindi, while the hosts claimed a 4-1 victory in the ODI series last month.