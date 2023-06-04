Barcelona crowned champions of Europe with thrilling 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg. Twitter/Barca_Buzz

In a thrilling Women's Champions League final, Barcelona staged an incredible comeback to secure their second title. Facing a 2-0 deficit against Wolfsburg, Barcelona fought back in the second half and emerged victorious with a 3-2 win at Eindhoven's Philips Stadion.

Wolfsburg took an early lead, with Ewa Pajor scoring just three minutes into the match. Alexandra Popp extended Wolfsburg's advantage before halftime, putting Barcelona in a tough position. However, Barcelona refused to give up and launched a remarkable comeback in the second half.

Midfielder Patricia Guijarro was the catalyst for Barcelona's resurgence, scoring two goals within two minutes after the restart. Her goals breathed new life into the team and set the stage for a thrilling finish. In the 70th minute, Fridolina Rolfo capitalised on a defensive mix-up from Wolfsburg and calmly fired the winner into the far corner of the net.

Barcelona's victory marked a historic moment for English football, as defender Lucy Bronze became the first English player to win the Women's Champions League title. Bronze had previously achieved success with Lyon, winning the tournament three times in a row. Her return from injury and contribution to Barcelona's triumph added to the team's jubilation.

Both Barcelona and Wolfsburg had to navigate through tough competition to reach the final. Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal, while Barcelona overcame challenges from Chelsea. The victory on this grand stage was especially significant for Barcelona, as it was their second title in three years.

The final was held in the Netherlands, and the record crowd of 33,147 spectators witnessed a thrilling display of women's football. Barcelona's triumph was celebrated by their passionate fans, who made their presence felt throughout the match.

The trophy was presented to Barcelona by England coach Sarina Wiegman, adding to the significance for Lucy Bronze, who would soon represent her country in the upcoming World Cup. Despite an early setback, Barcelona's determination, teamwork, and exceptional performances propelled them to victory, cementing their place as one of the top teams in women's football.