Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi. — AFP/Fil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star footballer Lionel Messi is on the verge of leaving the French club following the conclusion of the current season. The final match against Clermont on Saturday marks the end of Messi's two-year tenure with PSG. The Ligue 1 club made the announcement on social media, stating that Messi's adventure with PSG would come to a close at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Rumours about Messi's departure from PSG have been circulating, with reports suggesting that the World Cup winner may seek a new challenge in Saudi Arabia. Messi was brought to PSG two seasons ago from Barcelona with the aim of helping the club win the elusive Champions League. However, PSG was eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 last season by Real Madrid and suffered the same fate this year at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Throughout his time at PSG, Messi has earned an estimated annual salary of 30 million euros ($32.1 million) after taxes, thanks to the backing of Qatar. Despite scoring 32 goals in 74 games for PSG prior to the final match, Messi has faced criticism from some supporters at the Parc des Princes. His relationship with the club deteriorated further earlier this season when he took an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia as a tourism ambassador, resulting in a one-week suspension.

While Barcelona, Messi's long-time club, would love to see him return, the possibility of such a move has diminished in recent weeks. Instead, it is speculated that Saudi Arabia could be his next destination, with negotiations reportedly close to being finalized for him to play in the Saudi Arabian league. There have also been reports of an offer from Inter Miami to bring Messi to Major League Soccer.

Messi's impact on those who have worked with him and faced him on the field has been profound. Despite missing out on this season's French Player of the Year award, he was nominated and recognized for his contributions. PSG coach Christophe Galtier hailed Messi as the best player in the history of football, emphasizing his importance to the team and his ability to score or assist in over 40 goals across all competitions this season.

As Messi's time with PSG draws to a close, he leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond his stint in the French league, having achieved tremendous success with Barcelona and leading Argentina to victory in the World Cup. While Ligue 1 may not hold significant meaning in his overall career, Messi's talent and influence have undoubtedly made a lasting impact.