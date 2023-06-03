T20 Blast: Shaheen Afridi hits four sixes, scores 29 off 11 balls

Shaheen Afridi hits six off Michael Bracewell in the 16th over. — svreengrab Notts Outlaws

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi continued his sparkling batting performance in the T20 Blast as he scored 29 runs off 11 balls, hitting four sixes in the 16th over.

However, Afridi’s cameo went in vain as his side Notts Outlaws lost the game by 56 runs. Worcestershire Rapids scored 226 in their fourth match and restricted North Group rivals Notts Outlaws to 170

The left-hander provided late excitement by blasting four sixes off Michael Bracewell but the team fell short and were bowled out in the 19th over.

Zaman Khan shines

Pacer Zaman Khan, who is playing for Derbyshire, bagged three wickets against Birmingham. He gave away 34 runs in his quota of four overs and bowled 12 dot balls, helping his team win the match by 17 runs.

On the other hand, Haider Ali scored 32 runs.

In another match, Naseem Shah claimed one wicket and conceded just 20 runs in four overs. However, Shah’s Leicestershire Foxes lost the match against Northamptonshire Steelbacks by eight wickets.