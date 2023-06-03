At least 30 killed in horrific train collision in India's Odisha state

This representational picture shows the map of India locating the site of a train accident in eastern Odisha state. — AFP/File

Following a horrific train collision Friday in eastern Odisha state in India, around 30 people have died while numerous more have been left injured.

According to local authorities, at least 30 people have been killed due to a severe collision between trains, and hundreds have been left injured, BBC reported.

The state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena informed that around 50 ambulances were sent to the collision site in Balasore district, the report said.

Jena explained that the collision had involved two passenger trains and a goods train.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted indicating his distress by Friday evening's incident and said that his thoughts were with the bereaved families.

"Rescue operations are underway at the site of the mishap, and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident "deeply agonising".

"One of the trains involved in the collision was the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express," officials said.

At least 30 people had died, senior fire service official Sudhanshu Sarangi told local broadcaster NDTV.

He said the toll may increase but there isn't any clarity on it as of yet.

Several surviving passengers were witnessed jumping in to assist in saving those who were huddled inside the crashed trains. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.