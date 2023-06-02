Prince Harry's interview nominated for National Television Awards

Prince Harry's interview with Tom Bradby has been nominated for the National Television Awards (NTA).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fierce critic Piers Morgan is also in the run for the award in the same category.

The award ceremony which is called the television's biggest night of the year would be hosted by Joel Dommett on Tuesday 5th September 2023.

People have been asked to vote by 11pm on Friday 2nd June 2023.



Prince Harry sat with Tom Bradby in his first interview to promote his memoir, "Spare," which aired on the UK network ITV in January.

During the interview, Harry spoke candidly about the book's contents, including his mother Princess Diana's death, the rift with his brother, Prince William, his relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, and his and Meghan's step back from royal life.

Bradby also asked Harry about the drug use that he mentioned in the book, and said it may surprise some people that the prince admitted to using marijuana, magic mushrooms, and cocaine.

"But important to acknowledge," Harry said.

Harry told Bradby that he and Prince William asked King Charles not to marry Camilla.

"William and I wanted our father to be happy… We asked him not to get married, he chose to, and that's his decision. But the two of them were, and are very happy together," he told Bradby.





