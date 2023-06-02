Messi contemplating future move amidst transfer speculation

Paris Saint-Germain confirms Messi's departure, fueling transfer rumours. AFP/File

Lionel Messi's potential transfer to Inter Miami is gaining traction as the club recently appointed Argentine Javier Morales as the interim head coach.

Morales joins a growing Argentine presence at the club, with several South American players in the squad and Federico Higuain, brother of Gonzalo Higuain, serving as the head coach of the reserve team. While it may be a coincidence, the appointment of an Argentine figurehead could be seen as an attempt to attract Messi to the team.

Speculation about Messi's future has been ongoing, and Paris Saint-Germain's coach, Christophe Gaultier, recently confirmed that Messi will not return for the 2023-24 season. This news has fueled further speculation about his potential next destination. Three clubs are considered the most likely candidates to secure Messi's signature: Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Al-Hilal.

Barcelona, Messi's former club, has expressed a desire to bring him back to the Camp Nou. However, the financial complexities surrounding the club could pose a challenge. Barcelona has faced economic difficulties and relies on various measures to maintain their financial stability. While a reunion with Barcelona is not straightforward, there might be enough willingness from both sides to make it happen.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, presents an exciting option for Messi. His arrival in South Florida would undoubtedly be a massive draw, following the footsteps of other superstars who have played in Major League Soccer (MLS), such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka. Despite Inter Miami currently facing sanctions for breaching wage rules, the league might be willing to overlook the violations to bring Messi, arguably the greatest player of all time, to the team. Inter Miami has reportedly offered him a lucrative package, including part ownership and sponsorship deals.

Another potential destination for Messi is Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club. Money would be the main factor in this move, as Al-Hilal has reportedly offered a staggering two-year deal worth over €1 billion. The financial aspect alone is enticing, even for a player like Messi, who consistently ranks among the world's highest-earning athletes. However, there may be concerns about tarnishing his legacy, as seen with Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Al Nassr, where poor results have affected his reputation.

Messi's decision will depend on various factors, including financial considerations, the allure of playing in the United States, and the potential impact on his legacy. Whether he chooses to return to Barcelona, join Inter Miami, or opt for the lucrative offer from Al-Hilal, his next move will undoubtedly be a major talking point in the world of football.