Quentin Tarantino believes UK stars dominate US actors

Quentin Tarantino said too many British actors are playing American roles, leading him to lament the American actors ceded too much space to them in Hollywood.



During an interview with Deadline, the auteur said, “I would say that for the most part the Americans gave up their own ground,” he continued. “I think it’s just a case that a bunch of Brits became more famous than the others. The Americans ceded their own ground. When I look at ’70s cinema I want to see Robert De Niro, I want to see Al Pacino, I want to see Stacy Keach, you know, I want to see people like that reflecting the culture back to me.”



The critically-acclaimed director also said he would not cast any UK star in his retirement film's The Movie Critic lead.

“Obviously, nothing against the Brits, but we’re living in a really weird time now.”



The director added, “I think when people look back on this era of cinema, and it’s just all these British actors pretending to be Americans and all these Australian actors pretending to be Americans, it’s like phantoms. Nobody is acting in their own voice.”

Interestingly, the 50-year-old had previously relaxed his strict rule when he roped in Australian actor Margot Robbie to play American actor Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Tarantino's upcoming last movie will be called The Movie Critic, which follows the story of a journalist who write for adult magazines in the 1970s.