Canada wildfires prompt air quality alert in US East Coast

In this image, taken on May 28, 2023, smoke rises from a wildfire near Barrington Lake in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County. — AFP

Wildfire smoke from eastern Canada has prompted a code orange air quality alert more than 600 miles away in the US East Coast region.

Smoke from recent wildfires in Canada's Nova Scotia is affecting areas on the US East Coast that include much of New Jersey and Pennsylvania and has forced local authorities to issue a code orange air quality alert, reports FOX 29.

According to Weatherboy, a weather update website, a code orange air quality alert is issued when there is a risk of harmful levels of air pollution in the area for vulnerable populations.

Among the vulnerable groups are young children, elderly people, and people with asthma, heart issues, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be lessened by avoiding strenuous exercise or exercising outside.

The disastrous blaze in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has destroyed more than 16,000 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of people.

Authorities report that the fire has burned "more than 25,000 acres of land" and "damaged about 200 homes."

Following the wildfires, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, calling the situation "incredibly serious."

The smoke is affecting areas hundreds of miles away, and authorities, such are warning about "hazy smoke" and a "burning odour in the air."

Although code orange air quality advisories have been issued for many areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, officials claim there is "no immediate threat" to the area.

Due to the airborne smoke particles, sensitive populations like children, the elderly, and people with respiratory disorders should minimise their time outdoors.