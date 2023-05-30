Tragedy strikes Hollywood Beach as police respond to shooting near boardwalk

Screengrab of a Twitter video of people running for their life.

HOLLYWOOD, Florida: A shooting incident near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida has prompted a swift response from the local police.

Nine individuals were rushed to area hospitals with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the City of Hollywood.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk, near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. Disturbingly, at least three of the victims are reported to be minors.

At approximately 6:41pm, a live camera in the vicinity captured the chaotic scene as people fled in panic from the area.

According to Hollywood officials, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups, which quickly escalated into gunfire.

Law enforcement authorities have apprehended one person of interest and are actively searching for a second individual. Some of the wounded victims were swiftly transported to the Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for medical treatment.

Aerial footage from Chopper 4 revealed a significant presence of police cruisers, unmarked vehicles, a crime scene van, and several fire-rescue trucks at the scene. Authorities have closed at least one roadway and established a large perimeter for investigative purposes.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the Hollywood police are urging people to avoid the Hollywood Beach area spanning from Johnson to Garfield Street, including the popular Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

To aid in the reunification of affected individuals, the police have set up a designated area at the Johnson St. and N. Ocean bus loop.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said, "Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting."

Located approximately 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami, Hollywood Beach serves as a popular destination for beachgoers seeking leisure and relaxation.