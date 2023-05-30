Age is just a number: 96-year-old smashes world record in 5K race. thestar.com/

Ninety-six-year-old Rejeanne Fairhead defied age and expectations by becoming the world record holder in the age 95-99 category for the 5K race.

She completed the race in 51:09:01, surpassing the previous record holder, Betty Lindberg, by nearly five minutes. Fairhead, a resident of Ottawa, had previously engaged in athletic pursuits such as bowling and horseshoes. However, about a year ago, she set her sights on the 5K record after achieving the Canadian mark in her age category. Despite having no prior training, she embarked on her journey to break the world record.

Fairhead's training began in March, leading up to the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend in 2023. She emphasised that age is merely a number and encouraged others to pursue their goals if they feel capable. With determination and resilience, she tackled the race, defying her age and physical limitations. Fairhead's adventurous spirit has been apparent throughout her 90s, serving as an inspiration to others about finding purpose and joy late in life.

As the race commenced, Fairhead, surrounded by a human shield consisting of her family and trainer, propelled herself forward with quick steps. With upgraded running shoes, a cooling towel, and a running shirt representing her commitment to a long-term care home and seniors residence where she volunteered, Fairhead was ready to make history. Born in 1926, she had faced challenges throughout her life while raising six children and supporting her husband in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Having narrowly missed the world record the previous year, Fairhead was determined to claim the title this time. The race was not without obstacles, including hazardous terrain and extreme heat. However, the crowd's cheers and encouragement bolstered her spirits as she pushed forward. With each passing kilometer, Fairhead's pace remained strong, outpacing the necessary speed to break the record.

As she approached the finish line, the crowd erupted in applause and admiration. Fairhead crossed the finish line in triumph, completing the race in 51 minutes and 10 seconds, surpassing the world record by 4 minutes and 38 seconds.

Exhausted but elated, Fairhead reflected on her achievement, grateful for the support and proud of her accomplishment. She serves as a testament to the notion that age should never hinder the pursuit of goals.

Rejeanne Fairhead's determination and remarkable feat inspire people of all ages to embrace their potential and defy limitations.