Babar great batter, but not threatening in T20: Mohammad Amir

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. — Instagram/@official.mamir

Owing to his criticism towards Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's batting talent in T20 cricket, former pacer Mohammad Amir opened up about being called out by his fans on social media.

The fast bowler, who has always shared his thoughts on Babar's impact in the limited overs' game, said he usually suffers massive criticism for it. The experienced cricketer, prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition, had said that bowling to Babar or a tailender batter is similar to him, as he is focused on nothing but his job to take a wicket.

Amir's statement drew ire from the fans and supporters of the 28-year-old cricketer, as they thought it undermined his batting prowess and eventually decided to clarify his comments.

During his appearance on the Geo News show 'Hasna Mana Hai', the 31-year-old was once again questioned about his statement due to all the criticism he's garnered.



"First of all, Babar is not my ex-fiancé that I won't like him," Amir replied, as he joked about being pitted against Babar every other day.

"Babar is playing for five years and we never had a heated argument. There is always a mutual understanding between us and being a junior, he has always given me respect," he added.

Amir said his opinion was given the wrong angle. "I have always said that he is a great batter in Tests and ODIs. In T20s, I have a different opinion related to him. As a bowler, I don't see Babar as threatening in T20 format," the cricketer shared.



"Now if someone gives the wrong angle to this statement then I can only pray for their guidance," Amir said.

Earlier this month, Amir also clarified this matter on his YouTube channel.

"First of all, I would like to ask those who have misrepresented this matter. Show me one interview in which I said that Babar is an average player or a tailender. In all my interviews, I have called him the best batsman of Pakistan, which I am saying with my own mouth, and have said in many places, that it is difficult to bowl against him in ODI and Test matches due to his technique. So, would I call him a tailender? Let me make it clear to these people," he said in the video.

"My point was that whether it's Babar or a number 11 playing, taking wickets is important for me because it benefits the team. For example, if 12 runs are needed in the last 2 overs and 8 wickets are down, then tailenders are the ones playing, right? So they are also equally important to dismiss. That was my point. For me, every wicket is important whether it is Babar's or a tailender's."