Russia launches biggest drone attack on Kyiv since start of Ukraine war

A Russian drone seen going ablaze as Ukraine's air defence strikes it down. — AFP

KYIV: Russia has carried out the "most important" drone attack on Kyiv since the start of the invasion, AFP reported citing Ukranian military authorities.



"It's the most important drone attack against the capital since the start of the invasion" in February 2022, the regional military administration wrote on Telegram.

The attack was made overnight between Saturday and Sunday, in which 40 of the 54 drones launched targeted the capital.

As per details, the attack "took place over several waves and the air raid alert" and lasted for more than five hours. At least two people were killed and three were injured in the incident.

However, one of the casualties and injury of another was caused by the shooting down of the drones, as some of the drones were shot down.

The administration said that 40 Russian drones were shot down amid Ukraine's air defence, and the debris of destroyed devices fell on the roof of a building that caused the casualties.

Meanwhile, a warehouse zone went up in flames, killing one person. The flames from the massive blaze reportedly rose up to 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) into the sky.

"The emergency services are at all the sites," the publication quoted the regional authorities as saying.

Moreover, another man died and a woman was wounded Iin the Solomianskii area of the city.

It was the 14th drone attack on the Ukraine capital by Russia this month, the authorities said.



The 54 attack drones were launched "from the regions of Briansk and Krasnodar" in Russia, said the air force, adding that 52 were destroyed.

Moscow was targeting "military installations and critical infrastructure in the centre of the country and in particular the Kyiv region", it said.