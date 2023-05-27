Fazl jets off to London to discuss political situation with Nawaz Sharif

Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left) in meeting with Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House in this file photo. — APP

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman has left for London where to meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported citing sources.



Fazl, who is also the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) united rival, will discuss the country's situation with his political ally, sources said.

The JUI-F leader will stay in Britain for a few days and meet his party workers operating in different cities, they added.

The visit comes while country's politics is undergoing one of the worst unrests in history with PTI facing mass exodus and clampdown in the wake of May 9 protests.

Party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the £190 million settlement case on May 9 and subsequent violent protests — during which unruly supporters and workers stormed and torched state installations almost across the country — have unleashed a mass exodus of leaders from the party.

Nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least 8 lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.

Following the unprecedented attacks on defence and public properties, the crackdown was launched on the PTI to detain the suspect involved in the vandalism with the country’s top civil-military leadership vowing to try rioters under relevant laws of the country including the Army Act.

Since then, several PTI leaders including close aides of Khan have announced quitting the party over May 9 vandalism with some blaming Khan’s policies for the attacks on the military installations.

The latest person to jump ship is PTI's Sindh President Ali Zaidi, who announced on Saturday that he is quitting politics and resigned from party positions.

