Punjab forms JIT to probe Jinnah House arson

Miscreants set the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on fire on May 9, 2023. — Twitter/@faizkh01234

Punjab Home department Saturday constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the arson attack on the Corp Commander House in Lahore, also known as the Jinnah House, on May 9.

According to a notification issued by the department, superintendent of police investigation Iqbal Town has been appointed as the convener of the JIT.

Four other officers of the provincial police force have been appointed as members of the probing team, as per the notification.

Several leaders, workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are known to be involved in the attack within this high-security zone in Lahore after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of their party Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Including those arrested for the arson attack on the Corp Commander House, Rizwan Zia, the son of former inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh and Punjab Major (retd) Ziaul Hasan was also arrested for protesting outside the Jinnah House on May 9 and partaking in the vandalism.

According to the police, he was taken into custody after his location was ascertained through geo-fencing. The police said Zia was also the son-in-law of a former army officer, while efforts were being made to arrest accomplices of the accused.

So far, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has allowed handing over 16 suspects, allegedly involved in the attack, to the military’s commanding officer to prosecute them under the Army Act in line with the decision of high-powered National Security Committee (NSC).

They were named in two separate cases filed in connection with the attack.

Both the country civil and military leadership have resolved to punish all the arsonists and attackers involved in damaging public and private property as well as military installations in the garb of protests.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had declared the unprecedented violence as "black chapter" in the country's history vowing to try the rioters under Army Act and other relevant laws of the country.