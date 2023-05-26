Ten Hag's Manchester United humiliate Chelsea, secure Champions League spot. Twitter/manutdnewsonly

Manchester United announced their return to the Champions League in style by thrashing Chelsea 4-1.

The victory was a testament to the managerial prowess of Erik ten Hag, who had expressed his desire to bring the Red Devils back to Europe's elite competition. This win propelled United to third place in the Premier League standings.

The match highlighted the stark contrast between the two teams' seasons. Despite Chelsea's hefty investment of over £500 million in the transfer market, they have struggled to find consistency under interim manager Frank Lampard. The defeat marked their eighth loss in ten games, painting a bleak picture for the club.

In contrast, Manchester United's success this season has been significant. Ten Hag, in his first season at the helm, not only secured a top-four finish but also ended United's six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February. The Dutch manager emphasised that while the season has been successful, the club aspires for more.

Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid has proved instrumental in United's revival. The 31-year-old showcased his class and experience against Chelsea, capitalising on the opposition's inefficiency in both attack and defense. The Brazilian midfielder scored, as did Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford.

Despite the convincing victory, there was a downside for United as Antony suffered an ankle injury that casts doubt on his availability for the upcoming FA Cup final. Nevertheless, the night belonged to Manchester United, as they showcased their dominance and quality on the pitch.

Looking ahead, United will now set their sights on the future, hoping to halt Manchester City's charge for the treble in the FA Cup final. The return to the Champions League marks a significant achievement for the Red Devils, as they reestablish their position among Europe's elite clubs.

As the season draws to a close, Ten Hag's primary objective of securing Champions League qualification has been accomplished. However, he remains hungry for more success, aiming to build on this achievement and continue strengthening the team for the challenges that lie ahead. Manchester United's resurgence under Ten Hag has injected new energy and hope into the club, paving the way for a promising future.