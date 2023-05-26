Teen's cannibalism claim leaves world in shock after killing entire family. nbcnews.com

In a small town of Nash, Texas, the community was left in shock as an 18-year-old teenager, Cesar Olalde, was arrested for the brutal murder of his parents and two siblings.

The grisly slaying included the shooting of his parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, his older sister Lisbet Olalde, and his 5-year-old brother, Oliver Olalde. The shocking motive behind the massacre was revealed as Olalde claimed his family members were cannibals who were planning to eat him.

The harrowing events unfolded when police responded to a report of a man harming his family and threatening to take his own life. Arriving at the scene, officers discovered Olalde barricaded inside the home while multiple family members remained inside. After a tense standoff, Olalde eventually surrendered to the authorities.

Upon entering the residence, law enforcement discovered the victims' bodies in the bathroom. It was evident that they had been shot at various places throughout the house and then dragged to the bathroom. Multiple spent cartridge casings and blood spatter were found, indicating a scene of extreme violence.

Joseph Flieder, a coworker of Lisbet Olalde, became an unintended witness to the shocking crime. Concerned about her absence from work, Flieder went to the family's home, where he was met by Cesar Olalde. Confronted at gunpoint, Flieder was horrified to hear Olalde's claim that he had killed his family to defend himself from their cannibalistic intentions.

Authorities wasted no time in apprehending Olalde, who now faces capital murder charges, a crime punishable by life in prison without parole or the death penalty. His defense attorney has not yet issued a statement regarding the case.

As the news spread through the tight-knit community of Nash, neighbors expressed their disbelief and sorrow over the loss of such a "beautiful family." Lisbet Olalde, the older sister, had recently graduated from college with plans to become a teacher, while Cesar himself was described as a "good kid" pursuing an apprenticeship programme in plumbing.

The shocking incident adds to the rising number of mass killings occurring across the United States, leaving communities and law enforcement agencies grappling with the aftermath. The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this tragic family slaying driven by disturbing cannibalism delusions.