Barcelona stunned by Real Valladolid in surprise 3-1 defeat

Real Valladolid claimed a significant victory over Barcelona, moving them out of the relegation zone and boosting their chances of staying in LaLiga.
Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen's own goal in the second minute set Valladolid on their way, with Canadian striker Cyle Larin converting a penalty and Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata scoring on the break to secure a 3-1 win. Although Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski pulled one back, it was not enough to alter the outcome.
The match was marked by a heartwarming gesture from Barcelona winger Raphinha, who showed support for his fellow Brazilian and Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior, following racial abuse directed at Vinicius during a previous match. Raphinha's message on his shirt after being substituted sent a strong statement against racism, which was praised by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
In a united stance against racism, players from both teams held up a banner with the words "racists out of football" before the game, supporting an initiative by LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation in response to the abuse suffered by Vinicius.
Barcelona's lackluster performance allowed Real Valladolid to capitalise on their victory, moving them above Getafe and into 17th place in the LaLiga table. Barcelona, already crowned champions, are still in search of their first league win since clinching the title.
Real Valladolid's goalkeeper, Jordi Masip, played a vital role in maintaining their lead, making six saves in the first half to deny Barcelona's attempts to score. Masip's performance was crucial in securing the victory for his team.
With two matches remaining, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on the verge of breaking the LaLiga clean sheet record. He currently has 25 clean sheets and is aiming to reach a total of 26.
Real Valladolid will now turn their attention to a crucial match against Almeria, while Barcelona will face Mallorca in their upcoming LaLiga fixtures.
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets received a standing ovation when he was substituted near the end of the game