Teenager survives deadly shark attack in New Jersey

A representational image of a shark on the prowl. —Unsplash

A teenage girl on Sunday braved a shark attack in Stones Harbor, New Jersey.

Maggie Drozdowski, 15, was surfing along the waves when a shark bit her foot severely enough that she ended up needing stitches, CBS reported Tuesday.

As she shared her story with CBS, she walked with the aid of crutches but remained optimistic after the incident.

Drozdowski said that she had just lost her board following a big wave when the shark attacked.

As the teenage surfer described how the events unfolded, she revealed that she was initially "shocked".

"I was in shock and I didn't even realise what was going on until I was out of the water. But it scared me. I screamed under the water. It was scary," Drozdowski said.

She further explained that the shark pulled her by her foot and she screamed as she struggled for her life underwater.

"I really shook it off as much as I could. It was hard though it was heavy. But I shook my foot as hard as I could to get it off," Drozdowski said.

Drozdowski's friend, Sarah O'Donnell, who witnessed the attack helped her paddle out of the water and get her to safety when she called 911.

"But then she got up and she was screaming, 'Something bit me, something bit me,'" O'Donnell said. "So I said 'Quickly get on the board and paddle away,' because I thought it was a crab or something. I could never imagine a shark."

There have been 15 "confirmed unprovoked shark attacks" in New Jersey as documented in the International Shark Attack File. The attack on Drozdowski counts as the 16th attack after 2006.

Stephen Nagiewicz, an instructor and a Marine Science professor, praised the teenage survivors' immediate actions saying "It could have gotten much worse."

Furthermore, a Stone Harbor spokesperson advised beachgoers to stay alert and follow any safety guidelines advised by local authorities.

Meanwhile, Drozdowski further shared that instead of frowning over the incident, she will spend her summer enjoying the beach, staying out of the water.