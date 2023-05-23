Saudi Arabia celebrates launch of first English radio station

— MBC Loud

Saudi Arabia's first English radio station MBC Loud was officially launched amidst a star-studded spectacle in the Kingdom's capital city Riyadh.

The radio station's vibrant launch ceremony was decked up with live music and grand dance performances enjoyed by celebrities and influencers alike, Al Arabiya English reported.

"It's young, it's vibrant, it's exciting, it's active, and I think it's a chance for people to hear that fresh look on life in Saudi,” MBC CEO Sam Barnett said.



Launched by MBC, a Saudi media conglomerate, the station's launch is being touted as a symbol of a "renewed effort to appeal to the large demographic of young people in the Kingdom as well as its growing expatriate population," the publication reported.

Barnett said that there are several English-speaking Saudis as well as expats working in various sectors across the country and this was the station's "take on life for the new phase of Saudi."

Nevertheless, MBC Loud is not the first English language to hit the Kingdom's airwaves. In 1957, Saudi Aramco launched its own stations in the Eastern region which include an English channel as well.

However, what sets Loud FM apart is its modern music station with a wide reach across the country.

Sharing his excitement about Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, American radio jockey Jay R said: "KSA is the best ever… I’m glad to be a part of history."