BCCI ready for Asia Cup 'hybrid model' only if Pakistan confirm World Cup participation

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam walk out for the toss during the Asia Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on September 4, 2022. — ACC

After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managed to coax most Asian nations into their hybrid model recommendation for conducting the Asia Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also willing to given into the suggestion.

However, before the deadlock finally ends, the BCCI has conditioned its agreement with the PCB-suggested model, with a condition seeking written assurance from Pakistan regarding its visit to India for the World Cup in October this year.

According to the media, while the BCCI is set to soften its tone in the matter, an official decision will only be taken after its Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 27.

India's cricket board remained adamant to move the entire Asian tournament out of Pakistan suggesting its matches be held at a neutral venue. But after Pakistan's threat to boycott the World Cup, the Indian board has changed its stance.

Meanwhile, after Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh agreed with PCB's suggestion of a hybrid model, India, too, has caved in to the idea albeit conditionally.

The board is likely to accept Pakistan's proposal during their SGM meeting in Indian city of Ahmedabad.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi earlier warned about Pakistan's not participating in the World Cup, which will be held in India, if Jay Shah — who is the Asian Cricket Council chief and BCCI secretary — refused to approve Pakistan's position as a partial host.

"The situation is that India has refused to come. We had to abandon the Asia Cup. What do you want us to do? I will have floated by then the same formula to the ICC. My sense is that the ICC is not as rigidly opposed to the hybrid model. They are waiting to see how it will work out in the Asia Cup," Sethi said, adding that while he couldn't speak more about it the position remained factual.