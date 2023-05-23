PTI chief clears ‘luxury tax’ dues for Zaman Park residence

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan cleared over Rs1.4 million of “luxury tax” dues for his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The development came after the PTI chief received a luxury tax notice from Punjab's Excise and Taxation Department earlier today — which he has to pay on May 22 (today).

The former prime minister paid Rs1,440,000 in taxes for his Zaman Park house where he has been recuperating since he was injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad on November 3 2022.

Even though the last date for filing the tax was May 22, the notice was sent today.

The PTI chief’s old house in Zaman Park had been demolished, while a new house was constructed in its place which is owned by him and his sisters, said the Excise and Taxation Department.

The taxation department added that a record of the house was sought from Khan last month which he submitted. After estimation, according to the provincial tax collecting authority, a luxury tax challan worth Rs1,440,000 was sent to the deposed prime minister, who was removed from power via a vote of no-confidence in April last year.

Last month, the department issued a notice to the cricketer-turned-politician's mother, the late Shaukat Khanum, for assessment of luxury house tax.

The notice had directed Khan to clear arrears under the luxury tax amounting to Rs3.6 million. According to sources, the Excise and Taxation Department dispatched a two-member team comprising ETO Adeel Amjad and Inspector Amna Rashid to Zaman Park to deliver the notice.

According to a notification available with The News, the notice was served in the name of Imran Khan’s late mother's Zaman Park residence. His late mother, a housewife, passed away around 38 years ago in 1985 due to cancer. The property continues to be in her name.

To deliver the notice, a two-person excise and taxation team travelled to Zaman Park. The PTI chairman owes Rs3.6 million in taxes, as per the department. It was also alleged that if no compliance with the notice is made, the Election Commission of Pakistan would be approached.

However, talking to The News, Excise Officer Adeel Amjid said that in case of failure to comply with the notice, an ex-parte assessment will be conducted. He further added that the department would not approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if Khan doesn't cooperate because it was not the domain of the excise department to move the electoral body.

He also rejected the element of political victimisation and added that the department had decided to go through an assessment of all luxury homes of two or more than two Kanals.