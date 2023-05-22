Imran Khan receives luxury tax notice for Zaman Park

View of road going towards Zaman Park in Lahore seen blocked by police on Friday, May 19, 2023. — PPI

Punjab’s excise and taxation department Monday sent a luxury tax notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The department has issued a notice to Khan for payment of Rs1,440,000 for the house where he currently resides. The last date for filing the tax was May 12, but the notice was sent today.

According to excise and taxation department, the PTI chief’s old house in Zaman Park has been demolished, while a new house was constructed in its place which is owned by him and his sisters.

The department added that record of the house was sought from Khan last month which he submitted. After estimation, according to the provincial tax collecting authority, a luxury tax challan worth Rs1,4,40,000 was sent to the deposed prime minister for which the last date of submission is today (May 22).

As per the department, the cricketer-turned-politician has received the notice. The PTI chairman has earlier filed his tax regularly. But if he fails to do it this time, he will be sent another notice as per law.

Last month, the department has issued a notice to the politician's mother, the late Shaukat Khanum, for assessment of luxury house tax.

The notice issued had directed Khan to clear arrears under the luxury tax amounting to Rs3.6 million. According to sources, the excise and taxation department dispatched a two-member team comprising ETO Adeel Amjad and Inspector Amna Rashid to Zaman Park, Lahore, to deliver the notice.

According to a notification available with The News, the notice was served in the name of Imran Khan’s late mother Shaukat Khanum’s Zaman Park residence. His late mother, a housewife, passed away around 38 years ago in 1985 due to cancer. The property continues to be in her name.

To deliver the notice, a two-person excise and taxation team traveled to Zaman Park. The PTI chairman owes Rs3.6 million in taxes, as per the department. It was also alleged that if no compliance with the notice is made, the Election Commission of Pakistan would be approached.

However, talking to The News, Adeel Amjid, an Excise Officer, said that in case of failure to comply with the notice, an ex-parte assessment will be conducted. He further added that the department would not approach the ECP if Khan doesn't cooperate because it was not the domain of the excise department to move the ECP.

He also rejected the element of political victimisation, and added that the department had decided to go through an assessment of all luxury homes of two or more than two Kanals.

