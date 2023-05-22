VIDEO: Woman gets husband's name tattooed on forehead

The picture shows the woman getting tattooed. — Instagram/@king_maker_tattoo_studio

There are thousands of ways to show affection to your soulmate including giving gifts, chocolates, flowers, or going on romantic dates — and in some cases, getting their name tattooed on any body part.

In a video that went viral on social media, a woman could be seen getting her husband's name inked on her forehead at a Bengaluru-based tattoo studio, Hindustan Times reported.

The video drew trolling from hundreds of social media users who called the act nothing but "stupidity or foolishness".

The tattoo on her forehead reads "Satish" — her husband's name. The woman could be seen smiling while the artist tattoos her forehead.



"True love," the video's caption read.

However, many thought the video was fake. It garnered over 260,000 likes after being posted and went viral.

Let's take a look at the comments:

“You don’t have to prove your love like this,” wrote a user.

“Relax guys, they are just kidding, it’s not the real tattoo," wrote another.

“Two mins of silence for those who think that was real,” posted an Instagram user.

Another commented: “So I have seen everything in this life now. I’m leaving this planet.”

“This means nothing but stupidity. True love doesn’t require to be proved, it should be felt by your care, affection, priority, being there no matter what, supporting, uplifting, understanding," commented one of the users.

“Don’t have to prove true love with this type of foolishness,” another said.