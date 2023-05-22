Lahore ATC approves Yasmin’s three-day physical remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid addresses the media in Faisalabad on September 22, 2021. — APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid was handed over to police on three-day physical remand by the Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) court on Monday in a case related to the ransacking of Jinnah House during the May 9 violent protests.

Yasmin, who is party’s central Punjab president and former provincial health minister, was arrested by the Lahore police on May 17, despite the Lahore High Court (LHC) order to suspend the detention of PTI workers including Yasmin under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier today, the ATC judge announced the reserve verdict on the PTI’s leader petition seeking bail and remanded her in police custody on physical remand.

She is accused of delivering a speech against institutions during the May 9 violent protests triggered by the arrest of party chief Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The ATC judge has also directed the police to present the PTI leader before the court on May 25.

Rashid was taken into custody at Services Hospital, as she was wanted by the police in connection with three cases, as per police sources.

The cases against her were registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman police stations, and they include sections related to terrorism and other serious charges.

It is worth mentioning that Rashid was admitted to the hospital due to her deteriorating health conditions. Personnel from the Model Town division arrived to make her arrest. Given her unwell state, the police have decided to keep Dr Rashid under their custody at the hospital.

During the nearly three-day-long violent protests across the country, PTI supporters and workers allegedly attacked and ransacked public and military installations including Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.