Russia excluded from G7 Summit 'family photos'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) poses with G7 leaders for a family photo during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023. — AFP

Russia was treated as the "isolated family member" as leaders of the world’s most industrialised nations posed for G7 summit “family photos”, The Independent reported.

As the world leaders wrap up a politically significant weekend following the end of the G7 summit, family photos have been released as part of tradition excluding Russian President Vladimir Putin who once was an active member of the summit.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has dealt with extraordinary isolation globally including the issuance of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

Putin was a proud member of the G8 summit not long ago, as he stood next to his fellow world leaders including former US President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Northern Ireland.

However, following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia has since been excluded from the summit — that now consists of Canada, US, Japan, Italy, Germany, France and Great Britain as remaining members — hence the name, Group of Seven Summit.

The G7 summit was a three-day event, held in Hiroshima, Japan, over the weekend, where world leaders gathered to discuss topics of global importance such as climate change, war in Ukraine, security, economic policy and more.