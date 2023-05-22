 
close
Sunday May 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Strong 5.5 magnitude quake rocks Northern California coast

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles) beneath the surface

By Web Desk
May 22, 2023
A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File
A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has confirmed a significant earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitudes that struck the offshore region of Northern California. 

The seismic event, occurring at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles), sent powerful tremors through the coastal area. The EMSC, renowned for its expertise in earthquake monitoring, promptly provided details of the incident. 

This event serves as a reminder of the ongoing seismic activity in the Northern California region, highlighting the necessity of continuous monitoring and preparedness measures to safeguard the well-being of local residents and the resilience of critical infrastructure.

More to follow... 