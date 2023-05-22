Strong 5.5 magnitude quake rocks Northern California coast

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has confirmed a significant earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitudes that struck the offshore region of Northern California.
The seismic event, occurring at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles), sent powerful tremors through the coastal area. The EMSC, renowned for its expertise in earthquake monitoring, promptly provided details of the incident.
This event serves as a reminder of the ongoing seismic activity in the Northern California region, highlighting the necessity of continuous monitoring and preparedness measures to safeguard the well-being of local residents and the resilience of critical infrastructure.
More to follow...
"I am sure we can all be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons," says Volodymyr Zelensky
Beijing pulls out of meeting, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia likely to not join as well
Police allege that accused caused damage to property intentionally in second fire when he became aware of potential...
Earthquake prompts tsunami alerts across region; police evacuate coast immediately
The woman hospitalised in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a Taser incident at a nursing home
Marjorie previously introduced articles of impeachment against some others including FBI Director Christopher Wray ,...