Strong 5.5 magnitude quake rocks Northern California coast

A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has confirmed a significant earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitudes that struck the offshore region of Northern California.

The seismic event, occurring at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles), sent powerful tremors through the coastal area. The EMSC, renowned for its expertise in earthquake monitoring, promptly provided details of the incident.

This event serves as a reminder of the ongoing seismic activity in the Northern California region, highlighting the necessity of continuous monitoring and preparedness measures to safeguard the well-being of local residents and the resilience of critical infrastructure.

More to follow...