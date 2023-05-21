15-Year-Old student arrested for bringing firearms to Phoenix high school

Bostrom High School in Phoenix, Ariz.Google Maps

A 15-year-old student was arrested after allegedly bringing an AR-15 rifle and ammunition to a high school in Phoenix, Arizona.

After bringing an AR-15 rifle and ammunition to Bostrom High School, the student is facing serious felony charges, including minor in possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon on school grounds.

School officials were alerted by others on campus and immediately contacted the police, leading to a lockdown. The report was found to be accurate. The police confiscated the weapon and found additional ammunition in the student's backpack and lunch box.

The student remains in custody, and an investigation is underway by the police department's crime gun intelligence unit, along with school and district officials. The incident highlights the ongoing debate on gun control and the need for restrictions on the sale and possession of semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15.



Calls for stricter regulations have intensified due to the increase in mass shootings. While Arizona does not ban semi-automatic rifles, it prohibits minors from possessing firearms without parental consent and bans firearms on school grounds.

The Phoenix incident occurred shortly after another shooting in New Mexico where an 18-year-old used an AR-15 to fatally shoot three elderly women. The incident has sparked renewed calls for restrictions on the sale and possession of semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15.

The proliferation of semi-automatic rifles and their ability to cause significant harm has raised concerns and prompted discussions about implementing bans at the state and national levels.