Is Dubai getting its own replica of moon?

The picture shows the "moon" project being planned in Dubai. — moonworldresorts.com

Dubai, which has a skyline filled with skyscrapers and is known for its ultramodern infrastructure and tourism, is planning to work on a breathtaking project.

A resort in the city plans on making a fake moon on top of a skyscraper which is expected to cost over £4 billion, The Mirror reported.

Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson, who is the co-founder of the project, has planned to build the moon on top of a 30-metre building. The sphere would be 274 meters in length.

The project is called "Moon" and would provide an experience of visiting the space satellite while still being on Earth.

The fake moon would hopefully attract over 2.5 people annually and would bring revenue of over £1.5 billion in a year.

It is expected to cost £4.28 billion and will be funded by Moon World Resorts.

"We have the biggest 'brand' in the world. Eight billion people know our brand, and we haven’t even started yet," said Henderson.

There will be a resort inside the moon with a 4,000-room hotel, an arena with a 10,000 capacity, a nightclub and a wellness centre. Guests will also be able to experience what it feels like to walk on the moon through a "lunar colony".

The moon would also glow at night as a full, half or crescent moon.

Co-founders of the project, Henderson and Sandra G Matthews, said that it will "significantly impact every aspect of the UAE’s economy, including tourism".

"[It] will be the largest and most successful modern-day tourism project in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, doubling annual tourism visitations to Dubai based on its global appeal, brand awareness and unique multiple integrated offerings," they added.