Jim Brown's final chapter leaves sports world in mourning. Twitter/NFL

Jim Brown, the legendary Cleveland Browns running back and civil rights icon, has passed away at the age of 87. His family confirmed the news, stating that he died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.

Brown's wife, Monique, expressed their grief, highlighting his role as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslem, hailed Brown as an icon of the team and the entire NFL, recognising his status as one of the greatest players in league history.

During his career with the Browns from 1957 to 1965, Brown established himself as a dominant force in the NFL. He led the league in rushing for eight seasons and amassed an impressive 12,312 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Brown's achievements also included three MVP awards and leading the Browns to the NFL championship game three times, securing the title in 1964.

Born in St. Simons Island, Georgia, in 1936, Brown's athletic prowess extended beyond football. He excelled in multiple sports during high school and continued his success as a multi-sport athlete at Syracuse University. His football career gained momentum, and upon joining the Browns in 1957, he made an immediate impact under coach Paul Brown's guidance. Brown's rookie season was marked by outstanding performances, culminating in him being named the league's MVP, a feat unmatched by any other rookie.

Brown's retirement from football at the age of 30 surprised many. He expressed a desire for more mental stimulation and a desire to contribute to the struggle for equality in the country. Subsequently, he founded the Negro Industrial and Economic Union, which aimed to support black entrepreneurs and advance equal opportunities for African Americans. Brown's commitment to social initiatives outside of his sport earned him recognition as a role model for fellow athletes, inspiring them to make a difference in their communities.

While Brown's legacy as a football icon and civil rights advocate remains strong, his life was not without controversy. He faced legal issues throughout his career, including assault and battery charges, as well as a rape charge that was later dropped. These incidents added complexity to his public image.

In addition to his athletic achievements, Brown ventured into acting and appeared in over 30 movies. His impact on and off the field solidified his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time and a pioneer for social change. The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, paid tribute to Brown, acknowledging his contribution to the civil rights movement and his enduring legacy. Syracuse University, where Brown showcased his talents, also expressed their condolences, recognizing him as an unparalleled figure in the world of football.