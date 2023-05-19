Cancer survivor stands on bed of nails for hours, breaks world record and raises awareness

Cancer survivor Ramy Naouss stands on a bed of nails to raise awareness about the painful disease. — YouTube/@Letslive81

People who are diagnosed with and overcome cancer are some of the toughest in the world. Yet some, like Lebanon's Ramy Naouss, take it a notch higher and achieve remarkable feats.

Naouss, who is a cancer survivor himself, broke the world record for the longest time standing on a bed of nails to raise awareness for the painful disease.

He earned himself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by standing on a bed of nails for 12 hours, 12 minutes and eight seconds.

"Ramy's remarkable achievement serves as a powerful reminder of the fragility and preciousness of life. He wants everyone to realise it takes just one moment to change everything, and we must take responsibility for our health and well-being to ensure that we make the most of every moment we are given," Guinness said in a statement.

Naouss said that challenges like his most recent one require inner strength or mental strength just like a cancer patient does.

This is not the first challenge Naouss has undertaken to raise awareness for cancer. In the past, he walked 26 miles barefoot across the Lebanese beaches on the Mediterranean Sea.

In the future, he is planning a half-marathon — 13.1 miles — barefoot in the ice and snow. Naouss said he is driven by his desire to overcome the fear of death.

"This record-breaking achievement is just the beginning of my journey, and I will have many others with Guinness World Records - my platform to amplify my voice to the world," he added.