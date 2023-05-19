Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming raises awareness about ‘brain health’

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has recently discussed about her brain health brand, Make Time Wellness, which she says emphasizes on women’s wellness routines.



Speaking to PEOPLE about her brand, Emma revealed that she devoted her time to create awareness about brain health after her husband Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“We always talk about breast health or heart health, but brain health was just something that I had never heard of,” said the 44-year-old.

Recalling her brain fog in the past, the entrepreneur stated, “My brain was suffering, and I could feel it. Why is the focus on the rest of our body when really our brain is our biggest asset and the one that we should be really looking after?”

“I found that when you put your brain first and when you are taking care of your brain, your whole body benefits,” disclosed the former model.

Emma told the outlet that the thought to create her own brain health brand came due to her own journey as a caregiver for Die Hard star.

She pointed out that she’s using her “family journey” to raise awareness about “brain health, dementia and caregivers”.

Emma noted, “For me, it's really about connecting to a community and being open and able to talk about dementia and to take away that stigma that there is no shame around it.”

“I'm learning through the process,” she added.