David Beckham feels ‘honoured’ to spend time with King Charles

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has expressed his true feelings as he spent time with King Charles during Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.



Taking to Instagram, David shared photos of his meeting, saying “An honour to spend time with His Majesty King Charles as he presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.”

He further said, “Plus a gift of some of my homemade honey for His Majesty turns out we share a love of beekeeping.”

At a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC), King Charles presented LABRUM London with Queen Elizabeth II Award for British design.

First presented by Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week in 2018, the award was initiated in recognition of the role played by British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade.

The King was joined at the event by leading figures in the fashion industry, as well as those championing sustainable fashion.

The King presented the 2023 award to LABRUM London, founded by Foday Dumbuya.