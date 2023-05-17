HRCP 'strongly opposes' using military acts against civilians

PTI workers and supporters gather in front of the main entrance of General Headquarters during a protest against Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023. — AFP

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Wednesday strongly opposed the military's decision to use Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secrets Act 1923 to try protestors involved in the May 9 vandalism.

The human rights body called for accountability of the vandals for damaging public and private property — including their unprecedented entry towards cantonment areas destructing military property as well — but also urged "due process".

Taking to Twitter, the organisation wrote: "HRCP strongly opposes the use of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secrets Act 1923 to try civilians. While those responsible for arson and damaging public and private property during the recent protests should be held to account, they remain entitled to due process."



The HRCP, in its tweet disagreeing with the use of the military acts against civilians, further mentioned that cases of even those who have been previously tried under these acts must have their trials shifted to civil courts.

"All those civilians tried under these acts in the past should also have their cases transferred to civil courts," their tweet added.

Owing to the violent protests triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan last week, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a statement on Monday conveying the military's decision to try vandals under the military's acts.

The military's top brass — in a Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in the chair — vowed to try protesters and their abettors under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, as they stormed military installations.



"The forum expressed [a] firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/ equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act," a statement by the ISPR mentioned.

PTI, the Khan-led party, also considers the statement “immensely important” and has called for an inquiry into the events that unfolded last week.