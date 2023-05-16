Fawad proposes 'reconciliation' for betterment in politics

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry arrives at IHC under police custody. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday proposed reconciliation between the government and opposition to bring down the political temperature.

"The political temperature isn't coming down. It is better that the matters move towards reconciliation," Fawad suggested while responding to journalists' questions when he was brought to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for an appearance in a case.

Fawad wondered how thousands of people could be tried under the Pakistan Army Act after the military vowed to bring all those involved in May 9 violence to justice.

The army vowed on Monday to try the protesters and their abettors under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, after PTI workers and supporters stormed military installations on May 9, which the army dubbed as "Black Day".

"How would they pursue the cases against eight to ten thousand people," Fawad asked.

The violence that took place after Imran Khan's arrest escalated tensions between the government and PTI as several cases were registered against the party leaders for alleged involvement in inciting the riots.

Army vows to try violent protesters under military law

A corps commanders’ conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at GHQ decided that those involved in attacks on military installations, personnel and equipment during violence created on May 9, would be tried under military laws.

"The forum expressed [a] firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/ equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act," the statement mentioned.

The military's top brass also resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers, and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances.

The ISPR, quoting the forum, said that based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, the armed forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors, and perpetrators of these attacks "and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile".

The forum was briefed that a well-coordinated arson plan — involving the desecration of Shuhada pictures, monuments, burning down of historical buildings and vandalism of military installations — was "executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction".

The forum condemned, in the strongest possible sense, the politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public and private properties.

"The commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents," the statement said.