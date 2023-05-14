Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?

A man pours water on his head to beat the heat as temperature rose to 42°C in Hyderabad on May 13, 2023. — INP.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicted that hot and dry weather would likely keep Karachi scorching for 24 hours.



Maximum temperature in the port city may rise to 35-37°C leaving it searing, the Met Office added.

However, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the intensity of heat has decreased as compared to previous days.

However, he predicted the city’s weather to remain scorching hot with temperatures likely to fluctuate between 36°C to 37°C for the next few days.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures may reduce down to 28°C and humidity in the air will remain 69%, the weather forecasting authority mentioned.

"The intensity of heat is high due to increased humidity levels in the air," the Met department chief said.

Informing about the levels of breeze in the city, he mentioned that winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15 to 16 kilometres per hours.



"There is no chance of heat wave in the month of May," he added, further mentioning that weather keeps fluctuating in the months of May and June, as it is sometimes hot and mild at other instances.

He denied chances of rainfall in the metropolis at present. "Monsoon rains are expected to be less than normal," Sarfaraz claimed.

Heatwave-like conditions to continued



PMD, a day earlier, also warned that the prevailing heatwave-like conditions are likely to continue in most parts of the province with the maximum temperature expected to range from 45°C to 47°C in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur and suburbs.

“Under the prevailing climatic conditions in the upper atmosphere, the plains of Sindh are in the grip of an extreme heat and it is likely to continue with the maximum temperature ranging between 45° C and 47° C,” Sarfraz told The News on Saturday.

According to the expert, the weather had started improving slightly in Karachi with the resumption of sea breeze, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34° C and 37° C next week, once it completely resumes from Sunday.

"But we are seeing very hot and dry conditions in the interior of Sindh, where the temperature is likely to remain very high in the days to come. Actually, May is one of the hottest months in the country and we are expecting very warm conditions in southern parts of the country during the current summer," he added.

Sarfraz said isolated dust-thunderstorm/light rain was expected in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts on May 15 and 16.

Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) remained the hottest place in Sindh on Saturday with the maximum temperature touching 47.2°C, followed by 46.5°C in Dadu, 46°C in Sakrand, while many other cities experienced 45°C .

In Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar recorded 39.3°C, Jinnah Terminal 38.4°C, Karachi Airport 37.7°C and Bin Qasim recorded maximum termperature of 34.7°C on Saturday.