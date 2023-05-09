Pakistan weather update: Temperature likely to increase from tomorrow

People drink phalsa juice beside a street vendor's kiosk in Karachi's Orangi Town area to cool down during hot weather in the city on May 5, 2023. — Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday predicted temperatures will likely increase in most parts of the country from tomorrow.

“Southern regions of the country will remain under the influence of heat,” the Met Office said in a statement.

The PMD added that temperatures in Pakistan’s southern areas will likely increase from May 10 to 13.

“There is a possibility of an increase in temperatures by three to five degrees’ during the day in Sindh, Southern Punjab and Balochistan,” the Met department mentioned.

Meanwhile, mercury will rise by two to three degrees in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PMD stated.

The weather forecasting department added that temperatures in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to remain two to three degrees above normal.

A day earlier, PMD said that Karachi was in the grip of hot and humid weather.

“The temperature of Karachi has been recorded to be 35 degrees, while its intensity being felt was 39 degrees,” the forecasting department stated.

The ratio of humidity, as per the PMD, was 64%, while winds in the port city were expected to blow at a speed of 20 to 27 kilometres per hour.

PMD had earlier predicted Karachi's weather to remain hot and humid for the next three days, while forecast of Sindh included heat and dryness in the atmoshphere.

According to the Met department, winds were predicted to blow from the west and southwest during this time in the port city.