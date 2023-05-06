 
Saturday May 06, 2023
National

Karachiites to experience hotter weather in coming days

The intensity of heat is expected to rise while weather will remain humid in next three days in the port city

By Web Desk
May 06, 2023
The picture shows a mercury thermometer. — AFP/File  

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast that the temperature in Karachi is expected to rise in the coming days.

The intensity of heat is expected to rise while the weather will remain humid in the next three days in the port city, according to the Met department. 

The mercury is expected to hover between 36°C to 38°C. However, as per the PMD, winds might blow from the west and southwest during this time.

The Met office also said that there is a possibility of an increase in the intensity of heat in central and upper Sindh from May 8 or 9. Meanwhile, the weather will remain hot and dry in most places of the province.

However, there is a possibility of light rain in Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, and Tharparkar today evening or night.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are also expected in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the period.