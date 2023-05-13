Johnny Depp deprives Meghan and Harry of multi-million dollar deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealt a fresh blow by none other than Hollywood star Johnny Deep, the couple's critics believe.

Dior has signed Johnny Depp to a massive deal, marking the biggest men’s fragrance pact ever.

The French luxury fashion house and cosmetics giant did not abandon the actor amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Citing sources, Variety reported that the three-year deal is at upwards of $20 million, which eclipses Robert Pattinson’s $12 million deal to serve as a spokesperson for Dior Homme and Brad Pitt’s $7 million pact to promote Chanel No. 5.

The reports regarding Johnny Depp's deal have been used to mock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the supporters of the British royal family.

They have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to get the gig.

The US-based royal couple was ridiculed online for competing with Johnny Depp and biting the dust.

Johnny Depp has apparently started recovering from the losses he suffered during his legal battle with former wife Amber Heard.

Last year, Depp won a defamation suit against the "Aquaman" actress after a jury found that she had defamed him in saying that he had abused her over the course of their relationship.