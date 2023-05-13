Kate and William's new video gets rare response on YouTube

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a video, complete with behind-the-scenes footage of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ahead of the Coronation.

It shows their children dashing about Kensington Palace in excitement ahead of King Charles coronation.

The video was posted on the couple social media accounts and YouTube channel. It has been watched by 164k times within eight hours, a response which they rarely get on the video sharing-website.

The Kensington Palace staff was praised for doing a brilliant job with the material they have created and shared recently over the Coronation .



The content being posted on the couple's social media accounts has seen major changes after the hiring of a new digital content creator.

George Fuller, who has reportedly worked at the House of Commons, has been called an extremely talented man who knows how to get his job done.

The royal fans has expressed hope that George would stay on longer with his sound background in journalism and the media.

It is also being hoped that he would help the couple hit one million subscribers on YouTube where the future king and his wife created a channel two years ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales YouTube channel has 641,000 followers.



