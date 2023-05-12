Jack Black's news song 'Video Games' makes references to God of War, Red Dead Redemption

After 'Peaches' for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black is back with another song and another video, which is a hilarious ode to video games.

The song which is also titled 'video games' starts with an animated Jack Black singing about never having played video games, all the while making allusions to some of the most loved video games out there today.

Jack Black’s band Tenacious D released the new tune with a complementary animated video which makes references to God of War, Fallout 4, Sonic the Hedgehog, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Super Mario Bros and more.

While the cartoon version of Jack sings about one game after the other, bandmate and guitarist Kyle Gass keeps getting demolished by numerous video game characters.

Last month, Black’s song Peaches for The Super Mario Bros. Movie made it to the Billboard Hot 100 list at number 83, becoming the first ever song of his solo career to feature on the coveted list.

Jack Black’s Video Games is animated by YouTuber Chris O’Neill, and melodiously establishes his gamer standing.

In a statement about “Video Games,” Black and Kyle Gass said: “It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind…. But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys…. In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world… Tenacious D!!!”



