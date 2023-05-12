Prince William, Kate Middleton to give tough time to King Charles in carrying out royal duties?

Prince William and Kate Middleton may give a tough time to King Charles in carrying out foreign tours.

In a piece for The Telegraph, Gordan Rayner claimed that tensions may arise between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the newly appointed King over number of overseas visits.

The expert said that William and Kate, who are parents to three kids; Price George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are “fiercely protective of their family time.”

"The Waleses can feel rightly pleased with their thoroughly modern approach to appealing to the masses, but there could yet be tension between them and the King over some of the more traditional ways of representing the Royal family,” Reyner penned.

“The Prince and Princess are fiercely protective of their family time, driving their children to school every day and minimising the amount of time they spend apart from them.

“Kensington Palace talks of 'quality not quantity' in royal engagements, suggesting the couple will not be upping their workload significantly.”

Reyner went on to add that because of old age, Charles and Queen Camilla will be more dependent on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and would look forward to them to carrying out the long foreign tours.

“The King and Queen will be 75 and 76 this year, meaning they will increasingly rely on the Waleses to do the heavy lifting, particularly when it comes to long-haul foreign tours,” Rayner added.

“It will mean a significant step up in their workload. William and Kate have not carried out a major foreign tour since March 2022 and are not expected to do the next one until next spring – a gap of two years.”

He added, "One royal source said there was no 'tick box' method of determining overseas visits and that the couple will not necessarily follow the 'template' set down by the King but are 'very keen to do things their own way.'"