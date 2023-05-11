Jennie from Blackpink to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival

The series will reportedly premiere at the festival which will take place from May 16th to May 27

Jennie from the K-pop group Blackpink is confirmed to be attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival for HBO’s The Idol. It is the singer and rapper’s first time attending the event.

The festival announced around April that The Idol would be included in the Out Of Competition category. When the invitation was announced, her agency, YG Entertainment, did confirm that Jennie had been invited but her participation had not yet been decided.

However on May 11th, her company announced: “Jennie will attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.”

The Idol has been created by popular singer The Weeknd along with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and it follows a singer named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who forms a romantic relationship with a cult leader played by The Weeknd.

Her role in the show will be her first time acting, both internationally and domestically. The series will reportedly premiere at the festival which will take place from May 16th to May 27.

As for The Idol, it will be available for streaming from June 4th.

Along with some other K-pop soloists who will attend the event for their films, girl group Aespa will also be attending the event as ambassadors for a jewelry band. This will make them the first ever K-pop group to attend the festival.