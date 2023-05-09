PM Shehbaz Sharif extends stay in London on Nawaz’s advice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-N supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif on May 6, 2023 in London. — Photo by author

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in London, has decided to extend his stay for one more day on the directives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.



Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the visit, basically intended for the premier's attendance at the coronation of King Charles III, has been extended for consultations on key political and national affairs.

She said that PM Shehbaz Sharif will now leave for Pakistan on Wednesday, exactly a week after his arrival in the United Kingdom to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony.

The premier had reached London last Wednesday where also met his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also met UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Pakistani-origin Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, on the sidelines of his visit which was criticised by PTI chief Imran Khan as a "waste of nation's money".



Pakistan has been reeling from an ever-intensifying political crisis as the incumbent coalition government and opposing PTI stay at odds regarding the conduct of elections. Despite the Supreme Court's orders, the two sides have not yet made any significant progress in the ongoing election dialogue.

PM Shehbaz urges institutions to remain within constitutional roles

Last Friday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that all institutions of the country need to perform their constitutional duties while staying within their ambit of power, and that "double standards" are harmful to any society.

Speaking to the media outside Avenfield apartments, the premier said that the "double standards" of the judiciary had harmed Pakistan in an irreparable way and the only way forward is equality of justice, and are not acceptable.

The prime minister further said that such trends of courts having "likes and dislikes" are harmful to any society.