PM Shehbaz offers best wishes to King Charles III after coronation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) greeting King Charles III. — Twitter/@GovtofPakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated King Charles III after he was crowned in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned earlier today at Westminster Abbey in London which was also attended by PM Shehbaz, who represented Pakistan.



According to the statement, PM Shehbaz conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and its people to King Charles III.

The coronation is the first occasion in 70 years that a British monarch has been anointed. Earlier, his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II had ascended the throne in 1953.

A day earlier, the prime minister attended a gathering of Commonwealth leaders at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

Speaking at the event, the premier noted that the accession of the new king, who is also head of the Commonwealth, opened new vistas and fresh avenues for the multilateral forum and was an opportune moment to infuse the organisation with even greater energy and sense of purpose.

PM Shehbaz underscored the significance of the Pakistan-Commonwealth partnership, particularly on youth empowerment and youth engagement, the statement added.

On the sidelines, the premier interacted with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary General Commonwealth Patricia Scotland and other leaders attending the festivities.

The statement also said that the PM will also meet First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf tomorrow.

Hamza who was recently elected by the Scottish Parliament to head the devolved Scottish government, is the first Muslim and first British Pakistani to do so.

Pakistan and the UK enjoy a deep and enduring friendship grounded in historic affinities and abiding people-to-people linkages, said FO.

"The prime minister’s participation at the coronation underscores the multifaceted ties that exist between the two friendly countries and the Royal family’s longstanding association with Pakistan and its people," it added.