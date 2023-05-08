What do we know about Texas mall shooter?

Texas Department of Public Safety officers block an entrance way to the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 7, 2023, in Allen, Texas. — AFP

Authorities have identified the Texas mall shooter as Mauricio Garcia — who killed eight people and injured a dozen others — and believe he maybe associated with Neo-Nazism.

The 33-year-old was killed by a police officer Saturday who happened to be at Allen Premium Outlets, about 25 miles north of Dallas, according to the Allen police.

US President Joe Biden said: "The gunman, who lived in Dallas, was armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon."

One of the senior officials said that the suspect Mauricio Garcia was wearing a tactical vest and also had a handgun.

NBC quoted a source saying: "More weapons and ammunition were found in his car. He was wearing a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym at the time of the massacre."

Carson Smith prays at a memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023, in Allen, Texas. — AFP

According to the two senior law enforcement officials, a preliminary review of what is believed to be the shooter’s social media accounts reveal hundreds of posts that include racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist rhetoric, including neo-Nazi material and material espousing white supremacy.

They also emphasised that the investigation is underway, adding that "the preliminary review found that the gunman’s social media posts were not liked or shared by other users".

The officials also noted that the Police and the Texas Rangers, in collaboration with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are probing the shooting as a case of racial or ethnically motivated violent extremism.

Officials said that shooter may have been acting alone but "his friends are also included in the investigation".

People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023, in Allen, Texas. — AFP

The latest shooting took place that has taken place in US state of Texas within a week.

Earlier Texas shooting incident killed five including a nine-year-old boy.

A neighbour of the suspect Mauricio Garcia said she would see him going to and coming home from work every day like clockwork.

"He tried to acknowledge us but seemed a little off. He wasn’t somebody you could carry a conversation with," she noted.

Gilda Bailey, another neighbour was of the view that three police squad cars were parked outside his house when she got home, adding that they would not let the suspect's relatives inside the residence. She said she later saw the FBI removing items from Garcia's home.

"I don’t understand what triggered him," Bailey said.

It was "chilling to live close to the suspect", said another neighbour.