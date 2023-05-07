Ranbir Kapoor shares opinion on what's lacking in the 'Hindi film industry'

Ranbir Kapoor says 'new faces and minds should be given oppurtunities'

Ranbir Kapoor shares his stance on what is lacking in the Hindi film industry.

Ranbir, when asked about the same during a virtual chat session with fans, responded to the question by saying that the western culture has greatly influenced the Hindi film industry due to which it has been confused.

The actor stated: “I think what’s lacking in the Hindi film industry is really knowing your audience. I think somewhere in the last 10, or 15, or 20 years, the Hindi film industry has been quite confused and influenced by Western culture, by Western films, by remakes.”

He also believed that not giving opportunities to new faces and minds is also a reason why showbiz is lacking.

“There are very few actors and actresses, and they are not giving new people an opportunity, like new directors, new minds. I think it’s very important actually to give them (an opportunity) because that’s when the change happens. That’s when new minds come and new stories are being told so I hope that happens”, the 40-year-old remarked.

Work wise, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The rom-com film earner over INR 150 crore nationally. Now the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, reports News 18.