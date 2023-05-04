Six soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan gunbattle

Martyred soldiers (L to R) Sepoy Nazir Khan, Naik Javed lqbal and Sepoy Bismillah Jan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain and Havaldar Saleem Khan. — ISPR

Six soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while three terrorists killed during a gunbattle in a remote area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a fire exchange took place between terrorists and the troops in the Dirduni area of the tribal district.

It added: “Three terrorists were sent to hell while injuring another two”.

The six brave who fought gallantly before they were martyred include: Havaldar Saleem Khan (age 36 years, resident of District Tank), Naik Javed Iqbal (age 37 years, resident of District Kohat), Sepoy Nazir Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Bannu), Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan), Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (age 22 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (age 22 years, resident of District Khyber).

The military's media wing statement further added that a search operation was underway to clear any active threats holed up in the area.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.”

Moreover, the statement concluded with a resolve to ensure that terrorism was eliminated from the country.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR statement added.

Last week, three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during three separate encounters with terrorists in different parts of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to the military’s media wing.

An ISPR statement stated that on the night of 27-28 April, security forces while fighting gallantly repulsed three attacks by terrorists on different locations within a short span of time in Lakki Marwat district.

A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near security forces post in the district followed by a fierce fire exchange between the troops and terrorists, it added.

The two other encounters occurred in the Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel areas of the district, in which three more terrorists, including terrorist commander Musa Khan, were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven killed terrorists, according to the ISPR.