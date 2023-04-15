8 terrorists killed in S Waziristan IBO

Weapons recovered from terrorists during the South Waziristan operation, on April 15, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday that eight terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

During the conduct of the operation in the Zarmilan area, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, which resulted in the death of the militants, the ISPR said in a statement.

However, two soldiers — Lance Naik Shoaib Ali, 25, resident of Kurram, and Sepoy Rafi Ullah, 22, resident of Lakki Marwat — embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

The ISPR added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. "The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens."

The military's media wing added that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.