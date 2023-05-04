Manchester City back on top of Premier League after Haaland's record-breaking goal

Erling Haaland set a new Premier League record of 35 goals in a season in Man City's 3-0 win over West Ham. AFP

Manchester City showed their dominance in the Premier League yet again on Wednesday night as they secured a 3-0 victory against West Ham United, sending them back to the top of the table.

The night was marked by a record-breaking performance from striker Erling Haaland, who scored his 35th goal of the season, setting a new Premier League record for the most goals in a single season.



Despite dominating possession in the first half, City were frustrated by a resilient West Ham defence and were twice denied by the woodwork. It wasn't until five minutes into the second half that Nathan Ake headed in a free kick to give City the lead.

Haaland then put the game to bed when he received a through ball from Jack Grealish and calmly chipped it over West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. This goal marked his 35th of the season, surpassing the previous record of 34 goals held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. With five games still to play, Haaland has already set a new benchmark for the league's top scorers.

The win was secured when Phil Foden, who came on as a substitute, scored a stunning volley in the 85th minute, cementing City's lead at the top of the table. The victory means City now have 79 points from 33 games, with Arsenal just one point behind on 78, having played a game more.

City, who are chasing a fifth title in six seasons under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, will look to extend their lead at the top when they face Leeds United at home on Saturday. With performances like these, City fans will be confident that their team is well on its way to another Premier League title.